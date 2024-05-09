Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 set to debut in Q3 2024, with leaked camera info

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are anticipated to be officially unveiled later this year as the next-generation foldable smartphones from the Chinese tech giant. A recent leak has provided insights into the camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip. Both devices are expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera along with a telephoto sensor. Additionally, these foldables are rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Launch Details and Features

Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are likely to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year. This aligns with the previous release timeline, as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was introduced in August 2023. The upcoming devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offer a lightweight build with similar camera configurations.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size and optical image stabilisation (OIS). They will also feature an Omnivision OV60A 2x telephoto sensor with a 1/2.8-inch size. Additionally, the Mix Fold 4 is rumored to come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom. It is expected to have an IP rating and support wireless charging.

Market Availability

According to previous leaks, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be limited to the Chinese market. On the other hand, the Mix Flip is anticipated to be released in China and global markets, excluding India and Japan.

Battery and Display Features

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to sport a main display with a 1.5K resolution.