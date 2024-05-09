Realme GT Neo 6 Launched: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W Fast Charging, Price & Specs

Realme has launched its latest phone, GT Neo 6, in China. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. It features an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony sensor. The 5,500mAh battery supports 120W fast charging. Prices start at CNY 2,099.

The Realme GT Neo 6 has recently been launched in China, featuring impressive specifications and capabilities. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, this latest addition to the GT Neo series boasts a stunning 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 6 Price

The Realme GT Neo 6 is available in several configurations, with prices starting at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The pricing goes up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model. The device comes in three color options – Cangye Hacker, Lingxi Purple, and Liquid Knight.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 6 runs on Android 14-based realme UI 5 and features a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with impressive specs. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, with a dual three-dimensional cooling system for enhanced performance.

The camera setup on the Realme GT Neo 6 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear, while on the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with a variety of sensors for enhanced functionality.

The Realme GT Neo 6 houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, allowing for quick and convenient recharging. It has dimensions of 162×75.1×8.65mm and weighs 191 grams.