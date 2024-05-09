Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leak and Three Colour Options

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Details Leak Ahead of Launch

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is anticipated to be the next clamshell foldable phone from the Lenovo-owned brand, set to launch soon. According to reports, a European retailer has revealed the pricing details of the upcoming device before its official announcement. The listing suggests that the handset will be available in three different colour options. The device is expected to be released in select global markets with the name Motorola Razr+ 2024 and was previously spotted on certification websites with the model number XT2453-1.

As per a report by DealnTech, the European retailer has listed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with a starting price of around EUR 1200 (roughly Rs. 1,07,00) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Comparatively, the previous model, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, was launched at a similar price point for a lower 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to offer various RAM and storage options and come in blue, green, and peach fuzz colour choices. Recent leaks have also revealed a hole-punch display design, dual rear cameras, and a black finish for the device.

In India, the previous version of the device, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, was launched in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a high refresh rate and a 3.6-inch outer screen. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support.