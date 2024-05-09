Leaked Marketing Images of Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Hint at Design, Specs; Possible Launch Coming Soon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) was unveiled last year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Now, leaks suggest that Motorola is preparing to launch the 2024 edition of the handset. Renders, camera samples, and promotional videos of the Moto G Stylus (2024) have surfaced online, showing the device in a beige color with a flat-screen design. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, similar to its predecessor.

Leaked Details

Android Headlines has shared alleged images, marketing videos, and camera samples of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). The renders showcase the smartphone in a beige color with a flat screen and a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The device is likely to come with a Stylus pen included in the box, as indicated in the leaked video.

Camera and Display Details

The leaked images reveal a dual-camera setup on the back of the device, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS). The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) could sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. Camera samples have also been included in the leak to demonstrate the phone’s photography capabilities.

Alleged Moto G Stylus 5G

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Previous Model Specifications

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC, dual rear cameras including a 50-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 20W wired fast charging. It was priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100).