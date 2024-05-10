Vivo X100 Ultra Camera Details: Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 Sensor Included

The Vivo X100 Ultra will be officially launched on May 13, showcasing its powerful camera capabilities. The flagship phone will feature Samsung’s 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 sensor and Sony’s 50-megapixel Lytia LYT-900 sensor for improved image quality and stability. It will also offer advanced anti-shake technology and a third 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle rear camera. The smartphone will be available in three storage options starting from May 28.

Vivo X100 Ultra Set to Launch on May 13

The highly anticipated Vivo X100 Ultra is scheduled to be officially unveiled on May 13, and the Chinese tech company has already started generating excitement by sharing camera samples online to showcase the impressive camera capabilities of the upcoming flagship phone. Vivo’s Vice President, Jia Jingdong, has also disclosed the camera specifications of the device.

Camera Specifications

The Vivo X100 Ultra will be equipped with Samsung’s powerful 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 camera sensor at the rear, along with Sony’s latest Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. This cutting-edge camera setup promises exceptional image quality and clarity.

Key Features

Jia Jingdong announced through a Weibo post that the Vivo X100 Ultra will feature Samsung’s 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 sensor, developed in collaboration with Samsung. This sensor boasts the world’s strongest periscope telephoto lens, which enhances sharpness, clarity, and colour reproduction. The periscope telephoto sensor comes with Zeiss APO certification.

Additionally, the camera unit will include Sony’s 50-megapixel LYT900 sensor with advanced gimbal image stabilization technology, offering a high level of anti-shake performance.

Camera Capabilities

Official camera samples shared by Vivo on Weibo give users a glimpse of the impressive camera capabilities of the Vivo X100 Ultra, which was developed internally under the codename “Thanos.”

Additional Features

Reports suggest that Vivo has integrated second-generation VCS technology in the Vivo X100 Ultra to enhance pixel light sensitivity. The device is also said to feature a high-quality FCD100 lens for improved image quality and a range of advanced camera sensors for capturing stunning photos and videos.

Availability and Launch Details

The Vivo X100 Ultra is currently available for pre-reservations in China in three colour options: Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight. The official launch event is scheduled for May 13 at 7pm local time and will include the unveiling of the Vivo X100S and Vivo X100S Pro models.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to go on sale from May 28 in three RAM and storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.