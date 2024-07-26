Vivo Y18i launched in India with Unisoc T612 chipset and 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specs

Vivo Y18i has been quietly released in India. The latest smartphone from Vivo comes in two color options and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The budget-friendly device features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter. The Vivo Y18i houses a large 5,000mAh battery. Although the Chinese tech brand has not officially announced the launch of Vivo Y18i, it is currently listed on the company’s India website.

Vivo Y18i price in India

The price of Vivo Y18i is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is available in Gem Green and Space Black color options and is expected to be sold through offline channels.

Vivo Y18i specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Unisoc T612 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, expandable up to 8GB. The device has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and more. The Vivo Y18i is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and packs a 5,000mAh battery.