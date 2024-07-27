Xiaomi Mix Flip Launch Date and Price in Global Markets Confirmed by Company Official

Xiaomi launched the Mix Flip, its first clamshell-style foldable phone, alongside the Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra. It is expected to be available in global markets soon, with a reported launch date after August 15 in Eastern Europe. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, dual outer cameras by Leica, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, 5G connectivity, a 4,780mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Launches in China and Global Markets

Xiaomi Mix Flip, the first clamshell-style foldable phone from Xiaomi, was launched in China earlier this month alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra. It is now expected to make its way to global markets as well. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm and features a 4.01-inch AMOLED outer screen.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price and Launch Date Revealed

A report from Mobile Bulgaria states that Xiaomi’s country manager for Bulgaria confirmed that Xiaomi Mix Flip will go on sale in Eastern Europe after August 15. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the country in the first half of August. The launch price of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in Europe is set at BGN 2,600 (approximately Rs. 1,20,800), which is notably higher than the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Europe.

In China, the base model of the Mix Flip is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 69,300).

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specs

Launched in China on July 19, the Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on HyperOS based on Android 14. It features a 6.86-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED cover display. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

The dual outer camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor with a telephoto lens offering up to 2x optical zoom. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls, tuned by Leica.

Storage options include up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity features comprise 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via the Type-C port. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The dimensions of Xiaomi Mix Flip are 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm when folded, and it weighs 192g, according to the company.