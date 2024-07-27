Samsung Galaxy A06 Design and Key Specs Leaked, Support Page Suggests Launch Soon

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A06, with leaked details hinting at its design and specifications. The phone is expected to feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout for the selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. A support page on Samsung’s website suggests the phone will be launched in India soon. No specific launch date has been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Leaks Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is on the verge of its launch, and details about the upcoming entry-level smartphone have been revealed by a tipster. The leaked information hints that the Galaxy A06 may share design cues with previous models in the A series lineup. Additionally, a support page for the device has been spotted on the official website, indicating an imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design (Leaked)

Renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with GizNext, has shared design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A06. The leaked images suggest that the phone will feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout for the selfie camera. The handset is expected to have significant bezels around the display and flat edges.

The right side of the Samsung Galaxy A06 houses the power and volume buttons, along with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The rear panel sports a glossy finish with a dual camera setup and an LED flash. Notably, there is minimal branding on the device, with essential ports like a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port located at the bottom edge.

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked renders

Photo Credit: GizNext/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen and be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The device may come with 6GB of RAM, although details about storage variants are currently unknown. The smartphone is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, but specifics about the camera sensors remain undisclosed. Running on Android 14, the Galaxy A06 is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

While Samsung has not announced a launch date for the Galaxy A06 in India, a support page with the model number SM-A065F has been found on the company’s website. Although the support page does not confirm the leaked specifications, it hints at the impending arrival of the smartphone in the Indian market.