Apple’s Intelligence May Not Be Ready for iOS 18 Public Release: Report

Apple Intelligence, a highly anticipated addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, may be delayed. Bloomberg reports suggest that the AI integrations won’t be ready for the fall updates. Apple plans to release the AI features in a subsequent update (iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1) by October. Despite the delay, the software updates still offer new features like customisable home screens and redesigned Photos library.

Apple Intelligence Features Delayed in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia Updates

Apple Intelligence, a highly anticipated addition to the upcoming software updates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, is now expected to be delayed. The tech giant had previously promised a slew of new features and integrations to enhance the user experience on Apple silicon-powered devices.

Delay Confirmed by Bloomberg Report

A recent report by Bloomberg has revealed that Apple will postpone the release of Apple Intelligence AI-integrations that were initially planned to debut with the software updates.

During the WWDC 2024 announcement, Apple had mentioned that not all features would be available at the launch of the updates in September, with a gradual rollout expected over the next year. Additionally, the initial release of Apple Intelligence was limited to users with their device language set to US English.

Future Plans for Apple Intelligence

The report suggests that Apple may introduce the AI features in a subsequent update, likely iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, scheduled for release in October. The beta software for these features is expected to be available to developers this week.

Some Apple Intelligence-related features may also be held back for the following year, potentially aligning with the launch of the next line-up of iPhone 16 devices, which require specific processor compatibility.

Other Notable Updates

Despite the delay in Apple Intelligence, the upcoming software updates still offer a range of new features such as customisable home screens, revamped Control Center, redesigned Photos library, satellite messaging capabilities, and more.