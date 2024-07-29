Oppo K12x 5G with 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating now available in India: Price, Specs

Oppo K12x 5G Launched in India: Oppo introduced the K12x 5G smartphone in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. The device boasts a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring a 360-degree damage-proof body. It also supports Splash Touch technology, enabling usage with wet hands. Additionally, the phone has an IP54 rating and a slim 7.68mm build.

Oppo K12x 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability:

The Oppo K12x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It will be available for purchase from August 2 via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store. Buyers can avail a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on select bank transactions and a no-cost EMI option for up to three months on August 2. The device comes in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet color options.

Oppo K12x 5G Specifications, Features:

The Oppo K12x 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000nits peak brightness, and dual-reinforced Panda Glass protection. It is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

Camera-wise, the Oppo K12x 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. It is certified with MIL-STD-810H and IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

The smartphone houses a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It also offers 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device measures 76.14 x 165.79 x 7.68mm and weighs 186g.