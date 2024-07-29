Realme Narzo N61: Launch in India with 5,000mAh Battery & IP54 Rating

Realme Narzo N61 was unveiled in India with impressive features. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc chipset with up to 6GB RAM. The device comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification, ensuring lag-free performance even after prolonged use.

Realme Narzo N61 Price in India, Availability

The starting price of Realme Narzo N61 in India is Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 8,499. During the first sale on August 6 at 12pm IST, buyers will get a Rs. 500 coupon discount. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and the Realme India website. It comes in Marble Black and Voyage Blue color options.

Realme Narzo N61 Specifications, Features

Realme Narzo N61 features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 560nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage expandable up to 2TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 4.0.

The device sports a dual rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also includes the collapsible Mini Capsule 2.0 feature for notifications. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports various connectivity options.