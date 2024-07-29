Nothing Phone 2a Plus Camera Details Confirmed for July 31 India Launch

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is launching in India on July 31 with improved features over the Phone 2a. The new smartphone will have a dual rear camera with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel front camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and may support 50W wired fast charging. Additional features include a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is scheduled to be launched in India on July 31. This new model is expected to build upon the features of the previously released Nothing Phone 2a, which made its debut in March this year. The company has already confirmed some key details about the upcoming smartphone, including the chipset and RAM specifications.

Camera Details

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors, similar to the base Phone 2a model. In addition, the front camera of the Phone 2a Plus will receive an upgrade to a 50-megapixel sensor, compared to the 32-megapixel selfie shooter found on the vanilla model.

A recent social media post from the company also teased the design of the rear camera module on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, showcasing the placement of sensors and a Glyph Interface LED unit.

Expected Features

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM. Leaks have suggested that the phone will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations and in Black and Grey color options. The device may also feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the vanilla Phone 2a.

Moreover, rumors have indicated that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus could support 50W wired fast charging, slightly faster than the 45W fast charging supported by the Phone 2a. The Plus variant is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery, akin to the existing Phone 2a model.