Infinix Note 40X 5G Price Range & Key Specs Unveiled Before India Launch

In Short:

Infinix is launching the Note 40X 5G phone in India on August 5 at a price below Rs. 15,000. It will have 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ display, AI-backed 108MP triple rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It will also have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and AI-based features.

Infinix Note 40X 5G to Launch in India on August 5

The upcoming Infinix Note 40X 5G will be officially unveiled in India on August 5. In anticipation of the launch, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has shared details about the pricing and key specifications of the new Note series phone.

Price in India

Infinix has announced that the Note 40X 5G will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in the country. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, positioning it below the Infinix Note 40 5G, which was launched last month starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

Key Specifications

The Infinix Note 40X 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The device will offer AI-based features such as AI App Boost for keeping favorite apps ready in the background and AI Charge for optimizing the charging process while maintaining battery health.

The phone will sport a 6.78-inch full HD+ display, a 108-megapixel AI-backed triple rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash for selfies. Additionally, it will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and dual speakers with DTS Audio.

The Infinix Note 40X 5G will be available in Lime Green, Palm Blue, and Starlit Black color options at the time of launch on August 5.