Poco M6 Plus 5G, Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak Online; Key Specs Revealed

Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 Launching in India on August 1

Poco is all set to launch the Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 in India on August 1. The company has given a sneak peek into the design and key features of both the smartphone and the TWS earphones. Previous reports have suggested that the Poco M6 Plus 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13 5G. Recent leaks of alleged retail boxes have provided further insights into the design of the phone and the TWS earphones, including their charging case.

Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared images of the retail boxes of the devices on X. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is shown in a sleek blue color. The phone has also been confirmed to come in Graphite Black and teased in a third purple variant. The rear camera module layout resembles that of the Redmi 13 5G, with two circular camera units positioned vertically in the top left corner along with an LED flash unit.

On the other hand, the Poco Buds X1 appear in a fresh white color, featuring a yellow tone inside the magnetic charging case. The earbuds are housed vertically within the case, indicating that the charging points are situated at the bottom of the stem of each earbud. The case also includes a thin LED strip, likely for indicating battery and charging status of the earphones.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Features (Expected)

According to the tipster, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LCD screen and be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC, as confirmed by the company. The phone is rumored to house a 5,030mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor featuring 3x in-sensor zoom support, aligning with the speculation of it being a rebranded Redmi 13 5G.

Poco Buds X1 Features

The Poco Buds X1 will come with an in-ear design with silicone tips and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They are said to provide up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a quad mic system with AI-driven environmental noise cancellation (ENC). These TWS earphones will also be compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.