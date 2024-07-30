Honor X60i launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, IP64 rating: specs & price

Honor X60i has been unveiled in China with a dual rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale later this week. There is no official confirmation on its launch in India yet. The Honor X60i succeeds the previously launched Honor X50i in April 2023.

Honor X60i Price, Availability

The Honor X60i starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. It will be available for purchase starting August 2 via the Honor China e-store and is currently open for pre-orders. The handset comes in Cloud Blue, Coral Purple, Magic Night Black, and Moon Shadow White color options.

Honor X60i Specifications, Features

The Honor X60i features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For cameras, the Honor X60i has a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also sports an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 35W charging support and offers connectivity options like dual 5G, dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and more. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.