Honor Magic 6 Pro to Launch in India on August 2; Specs Unveiled through DxOMark Listing

The Honor Magic 6 Pro will launch in India on August 2, with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It has received five DxOMark certifications for its cameras, display, battery, and audio. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, 256GB-1TB storage options, and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It will be available in black and green colors through Amazon, Honor’s website, and select retail stores.

Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch in India

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is set to launch in India soon after its initial unveiling in China earlier this year. The phone will be available for purchase on August 2 at 12:30pm IST via Amazon, the company’s website, and select offline retail stores.

Design and Color Options

The promotional image showcases the Honor Magic 6 Pro in black and green colorways, with a design similar to its global and Chinese variants.

Key Features

Honor Magic 6 Pro Features

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Camera-wise, the phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 180-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera comes with a 50-megapixel sensor and a secondary 3D depth sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.