Report: Leaked Dimensions Show Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be Thicker than Competitors

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year, with a sleek design to compete with slimmer foldable phones from competitors like Vivo and OnePlus. The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may be thinner at 11.5mm, but still thicker than some existing models. The phone is said to have a larger display and may only be available in select markets like South Korea and China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Expected to Arrive with a Thinner Design

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year, with a modern take on their book-style foldable phone. The new model is expected to feature a chiselled design with straight lines. While Samsung has been releasing phones with incremental updates, other manufacturers have introduced slimmer rivals, setting a new standard for design.

Competition in Slim Design

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to be slimmer than its predecessor at 12.9mm. However, devices from Vivo and OnePlus, currently available in India, boast even slimmer profiles at 11.2mm and 11.7mm, respectively. Samsung is also rumored to be working on another foldable phone release this year.

Rumored Features of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be thinner than the current model. Reports suggest that Samsung has managed to achieve a thickness of 11.5mm by removing the digitiser needed for S Pen support. However, this thickness still lags behind competitors like Vivo and OnePlus.

Struggles with Slim Design

Samsung has faced challenges in designing slimmer foldable phones due to long-term reliability issues. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumored to have an 8.0-inch display and a 6.5-inch cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It may only be available in select markets like South Korea and China.

Anticipated Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to debut in October. Earlier reports indicated that Samsung’s President and Head of MX Business requested engineers to develop an ultra-slim foldable phone similar to the Galaxy S24, known for its slim 7.7mm profile.