Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset for entry-level 5G smartphones in India

Qualcomm introduced its latest Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset at an event in India, targeting affordable 5G smartphones. The chip offers Gigabit 5G support, dual-SIM capabilities, and performance enhancements. Xiaomi will be the first to launch a phone with this SoC. It features an eight-core Kryo CPU, Adreno GPU, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 84MP camera support, and 90Hz display. It also includes USB Type-C, Quick Charge 4+, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, and advanced navigational systems.

Qualcomm announced its latest chipset for the mobile platform – Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 – at the Snapdragon for India event today (July 30). This new chipset is positioned below the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in Qualcomm’s mobile processor lineup and is specifically designed for entry-level 5G smartphones in India. The company aims to introduce $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) phones with this launch.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to launch a handset powered by this SoC in India before the end of the year.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC Specifications

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is focused on making Gigabit 5G more accessible through its 5G Modem-RF System. The chip supports standalone (SA) 5G network, allowing it to operate on frequency bands independently of 4G networks. It also enables dual-SIM 5G connections, with Reliance Jio being the only provider in India offering SA 5G connectivity.

The chipset is built on a 64-bit architecture with a Qualcomm Kryo CPU featuring eight cores: two performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz and six efficiency cores capped at 1.8 GHz. The Adreno GPU supports OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 APIs. It is fabricated on a 4-nanometre process.

Devices running on this chipset can support LPDDR4x RAM up to 2133 MHz and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 12-bit Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP) can handle up to 84-megapixel single camera sensors with features like EIS and MFNR. The chip supports full-HD+ displays with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and can playback videos at 1080p/60fps. It also features Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio for 96kHz music streaming.

Smartphones with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip offer a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 interface and Quick Charge 4+ technology. Qualcomm’s Location Suite supports GPS systems like QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS with lane and sidewalk-level accuracy. The SoC also includes Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 support.