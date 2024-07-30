Realme 13 Pro Series: Sky Li, Realme CEO, Discusses AI Adoption & More with Gadgets 360

In 2024, Realme has had a busy year with multiple launches, including the new 13 Pro series. The latest flagship series boasts world-first certifications and a partnership with Sony. CEO Sky Li shared plans for increasing sales by 10% in India and expanding globally into 100 new markets. Realme aims to focus on AI integration and innovative design collaborations for growth in the smartphone market.

Realme’s 2024 Achievements and Plans

Realme has had a busy year in 2024 with several product launches. The latest addition to their flagship portfolio is the 13 Pro series, which boasts multiple firsts for the brand. These include the world’s first TUV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification and an exclusive partnership with Sony for the LYT-701 OIS Camera. Sky Li, Founder and CEO of Realme, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Gadgets 360 to discuss the 13 Pro series launch, plans for 2024, the importance of AI in phones, and more.

Realme’s Vision for 2024

Realme has focused on expanding its smartphone offerings in 2024, catering to different segments of users. The GT series targets users seeking high performance, while the Number series emphasizes imaging and design. The C-series is aimed at the mass market with essential functionalities. Sky Li emphasized that 2024 has been a significant year for Realme, with a strong focus on young users and unique consumer experiences in India and globally. The brand aims to increase sales by 10 percent in India this year and plans to enter 100 new markets in the next five years.

Key Targets for Realme in 2024

In 2024, Realme aims to sell 10 million smartphones, with 7-8 million being 5G-enabled and sold through offline channels. The brand also plans to increase R&D spending by 470 percent to enhance technological capabilities, particularly in imaging, performance, display, and charging technologies.

Realme’s Perspective on AI

Realme considers AI to be the future of smartphones and is focused on integrating AI capabilities into their devices. Sky Li highlighted the transformative impact of AI on the smartphone industry and the brand’s strategy to leverage AI collaborations for enhancing performance, efficiency, and photography experiences.

Introduction of the 13 Pro Series

The Realme 13 Pro series continues the brand’s tradition of introducing innovative features in their smartphones. With a dual Sony main camera system, including the world’s first Sony LYT-701 sensor, and advanced AI photography architecture, the 13 Pro series aims to provide exceptional photography experiences. The design of the Realme 13 Pro+ draws inspiration from Monet’s artistic vision of nature and beauty.