Poco M6 Plus 5G Color Options and Key Features Confirmed for August 1 Launch in India

Poco M6 Plus 5G Launching in India on August 1

Poco has announced that the new Poco M6 Plus 5G will be unveiled in India on August 1, along with the Poco Buds X1. Speculations suggest that the smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13 5G, sharing similar features. The company has teased some features and the design of the handset, and now the processor, camera, display details, and color options have been confirmed.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Features and Color Options

The Poco M6 Plus 5G will come with a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will have a dual-sided glass design, as claimed by the company.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset with up to 8GB of RAM, the Poco M6 Plus 5G will run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

The phone will sport a dual rear camera system with a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The color options include Graphite Black, Ice Silver, and Misty Lavender.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India (Expected)

Leaked information suggests that the Poco M6 Plus 5G might be priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available on Flipkart for purchase.