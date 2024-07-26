Xiaomi 14T Pro Key Specs Seen on Geekbench; Powered by Dimensity 9300+ Chipset?

Xiaomi is developing a new smartphone, the 14T Pro, which may launch globally later this year. The phone’s specifications, including its camera and processor details, have been leaked online. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and feature a triple rear camera setup. The benchmark tests have shown promising performance results for this upcoming device.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Benchmark Listing

A recent report has indicated that Xiaomi is in the development phase of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, set to launch globally later this year. The global variant of the smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking website, offering key insights into its specifications including details about the camera and processor. This update follows the earlier sightings of the Xiaomi 14T Pro and its standard model on the Indonesia Telecom website and another Thailand-based certification platform.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to the information discovered by MySmartPrice, the global variant of the Xiaomi 14T Pro has appeared on Geekbench under the model number 2407FPN8EG. Notably, this identifier matches an unreleased Xiaomi phone that was previously seen on Thailand’s NBTC certification website in June.

The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a motherboard referred to as ‘rothko’. It will come equipped with 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 14. Speculations suggest that the processor could be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, which is also rumored to feature in other upcoming smartphones like the Redmi K70 Ultra and the base Xiaomi 14T, in addition to the recently launched iQoo Neo 9S Pro.

This chipset is expected to debut with a single Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.4 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores capped at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores operating at 2.0 GHz.

In the Geekbench tests, purportedly, the Xiaomi 14T Pro scored 9,369 and 26,083 points in its single-core and multi-core assessments respectively.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications (Leaked)

Previous reports have suggested that the Xiaomi 14T Pro might feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telephoto lens.

On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a single front-facing camera. These details were also apparently verified through the handset’s listing on the Camera FV 5 database.