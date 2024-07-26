Google Pixel 9 series design and specs leaked before launch

Google is launching the Pixel 9 series on August 13th with models like Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in four colors. They will have new Tensor G4 chip, dual or triple rear cameras, and different display sizes and RAM options. The phones will also feature AI assistant, security updates, and special camera features like Pixel Screenshots.

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to be unveiled at the company’s upcoming hardware launch event on August 13. Prior to their official debut, leaked marketing images have provided a glimpse into the design and specifications of the handsets in the series. The series is expected to include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models, each offering four color options. These devices are anticipated to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 chip. The standard Pixel 9 is rumored to feature a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models are likely to come with a triple rear camera setup.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Leaked)

Leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the marketing images showcase dark grey, light grey, pink, and off-white color options for the phones. The renders also suggest displays with hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. The handsets feature glossy edges and a matte finish on the back panel. The Pro models are expected to sport three cameras at the rear, while the standard Pixel 9 may have dual rear cameras.

The leaked promotional images indicate that the base Pixel 9 will offer a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes, respectively, with 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature an upgraded 6.3-inch display cover screen, an 8-inch main display, and 16GB of RAM. All devices are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 chip.

The alleged specifications reveal that the vanilla Pixel 9 could sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, along with a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are rumored to feature a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera and two 48-megapixel sensors, accompanied by a 42-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.5-megapixel sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel sensor, along with a 10-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Additionally, alongside Google’s Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search, the Pixel 9 series is expected to feature capabilities like Pixel Screenshots and Emergency SOS. These devices may receive seven years of security updates and Pixel feature drop updates, as well as free access to Google’s AI model Gemini Advanced for one year. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to include a one-meter USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable (USB 2.0) in the package.

Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks