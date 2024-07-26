Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch on August 1; Price, Specs on Amazon

Poco will launch the M6 Plus 5G in India next week, confirmed through a microsite on Flipkart. The phone will feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a hole punch design on the front. It may be a rebranded Redmi Note 13R. Expected price on Amazon is Rs. 14,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Specs include Android 14-based HyperOS, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Launching in India Next Week

The Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco, is set to launch the Poco M6 Plus 5G in India next week. The company has already announced the upcoming release of the new handset through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The listing provides a glimpse of the design and key specifications of the phone, confirming the presence of a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a hole punch design on the front. Speculations suggest that the Poco M6 Plus 5G might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R.

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has revealed that the Poco M6 Plus 5G will be officially unveiled on August 1 in India. The listing showcases a dual-tone design in a violet shade with flat edges and a centrally located hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is teased to sport a dual rear camera setup with ring LED, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price (Expected)

Expected to be available for purchase on Flipkart, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is currently listed on Amazon with an expected price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The delivery is set for August 2, a day after the launch date, but the authenticity of the listing on Amazon is yet to be confirmed.

Photo Credit: Screenhot/ Amazon

Poco M6 Plus 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to come with Android 14-based HyperOS, a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It will be available in a graphite black color option and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone is rumored to pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Speculations also suggest that the Poco M6 Plus 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R, which was previously launched in China with varying price tags based on the RAM and storage configurations.