Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design and Specifications Leaked: Check Out the Images

Motorola Reveals Upcoming Foldable Phones: Razr and Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its new foldable phones, the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The press renders of these highly anticipated devices have been leaked by well-known tipster Evan Blass, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Motorola Razr Features

The images reveal that the standard Razr model will come with a significantly larger cover screen compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 40. The cover screen is rumored to be a 3.3-inch curved pOLED display, a major upgrade from the 1.5-inch outer display of the Razr 40.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Details

On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra is expected to feature a dual camera setup and a large 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera and Battery Details

The Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. It will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box and will offer IPX8 water resistance.

Expected Launch

Motorola launched the Razr 40 series globally in June 2023, with the India release following a month later. As the unveiling of the new Razr and Razr 50 Ultra approaches, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days or weeks.