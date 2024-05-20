Poco F6 Pro Key Features Confirmed; Unboxing Video Online Before Global Launch

Poco F6 Pro is set to launch globally on May 23 alongside the base Poco F6. The company has confirmed key specifications including chipset, display, charging, and camera details. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage, 5,000mAh battery, 120W HyperCharge support, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. The design is similar to Redmi K70. The base Poco F6 will launch in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Poco F6 Pro Launching Globally Alongside Poco F6 on May 23

Poco is all set to launch its new smartphones, the Poco F6 Pro and Poco F6 globally on May 23. The company has already teased the design of the upcoming handsets and has now confirmed some key specifications and features of the phones including chipset, display, charging, and camera details. Poco has also revealed the colour options of the smartphones. Just days before the launch, a leaked unboxing video of the Poco F6 Pro has surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek at the phone and its packaging.

Poco F6 Pro Key Specifications

Poco confirmed that the Poco F6 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is expected to offer an AnTuTu score of 1,642,770. The phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support and a WQHD+ Flow AMOLED screen. Additionally, it will feature a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear image sensor.

Design and Colour Options

The Poco F6 Pro will launch in at least two colour options – black and white, with a marble-like pattern, and will also feature a metal frame. The design is expected to be similar to that of the Redmi K70, hinting that the Poco F6 Pro could be a rebadged version of the Redmi phone.

Unboxing Video Details

An unboxing video of the Poco F6 Pro shared on Dailymotion shows the handset in a black colourway with a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS)-backed rear camera unit. The phone sports a flat display with a centred hole-punch slot for the camera and comes with a 120W adapter in the box.

Pricing and Availability

Previously leaked information suggested that the 16GB + 1TB variant of the Poco F6 Pro could be priced at EUR 619.90 (roughly Rs. 56,000). The base Poco F6, which is said to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3, is confirmed to launch in India on the same day. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Wildboost 3.0 optimisation, and Poco Iceloop cooling system. The phone will run on Android 14-based HyperOS and will be available in Black and Titanium colour options.