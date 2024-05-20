Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Teased in India, Sale on Flipkart

In Short:

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to launch in India soon with a circular rear camera housing, carbon fibre hinge, and V3 imaging chip. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a 6.53-inch cover display with an 8.03-inch internal folding panel. Available on Flipkart, it may compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold. It features a triple rear camera setup, IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance, and fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to Launch in India Soon

Vivo has announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India. The Chinese tech company revealed this information on Monday and teased the design of the foldable smartphone on a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

Key Features of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was initially launched in China with a circular rear camera housing, a carbon fibre hinge, and a V3 imaging chip. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a 6.53-inch cover display along with an 8.03-inch internal folding panel. Previous generations of foldable phones from Vivo were limited to the Chinese market.

Launch Details

Vivo confirmed the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India through a post on X. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, which has created a dedicated landing page for the launch. The teaser on the page showcases the hinge design and carries the tagline “The Best Fold Ever”. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet.

Expected Launch Date and Pricing

Leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could hit the Indian market at the beginning of July. In China, it was launched with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Competition and Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to compete against devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and the Tecno Phantom V Fold in India. The Chinese variant runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 and boasts an 8.03-inch primary 2K resolution AMOLED display.

Camera Setup and Battery

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both the outer and inner screens. It also features an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.