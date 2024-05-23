Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch on June 6: Price and Specs Revealed

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, a book-style foldable smartphone, is set to launch in India on June 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Zeiss-branded cameras. Priced at around Rs. 1,16,000 in China, it features an 8-inch inner folding screen, 5,700mAh battery, and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The launch could make Vivo a key player in the expanding foldable smartphone market.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to make its India debut, as announced by the Chinese company on Thursday. This book-style foldable device was initially unveiled in China back in March and is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC along with Zeiss-branded cameras. Offering an 8-inch inner folding screen and powered by a 5,700mAh battery, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro marks Vivo’s first foray into the foldable smartphone market in India.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The pricing details for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are yet to be officially disclosed. In China, the device started at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese model of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on Android 14 with OriginOS 4, while the Indian version is expected to run on Funtouch OS. It features an 8.03-inch 2K AMOLED inner foldable display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED external display. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage, the device also boasts a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro houses a Zeiss-branded camera system highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera, along with 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both the outer and inner screens. It packs a 5,700mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, with a folded thickness of 11.2mm.

Previously exclusive to the Chinese market, Vivo’s entry into India’s foldable smartphone segment with the X Fold 3 Pro is a notable move as the demand for foldable devices continues to rise. The device is anticipated to compete against the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open.