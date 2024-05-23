Vivo S19 Series and Vivo Watch GT Launch Set for May 30; Sneak Peek at Colourways and Camera Features

The Vivo S18 series made its debut in China last year, featuring AMOLED screens and 50-megapixel main cameras in both the standard and Pro models. Now, Vivo has officially announced that the Vivo S19 series is set to launch later this month, alongside the Vivo Watch GT. The company is teasing the design of the upcoming handsets through its social media channels and has also shared camera samples to showcase their capabilities.

The launch date for the Vivo S19 series and the Vivo Watch GT was revealed on Vivo’s Weibo page. The event is scheduled to take place at 7:00pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 30. Teaser images posted on the official China website showcase the phone’s Aura light rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro will be available in three color options: Misty Green, Peach Blossom Fan, and Qianshan Green (translated from Chinese). The Vivo Watch GT is displayed in four shades with a square display.

Vivo has also shared camera samples of the Vivo S19 duo on Weibo to highlight the capabilities of the image sensors. The samples reveal a full-focus portrait camera with five focal lengths.

In addition, Vivo’s Vice President Jia Jingdon announced that the Vivo S19 series will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera and a 50-megapixel Sony telephoto portrait camera.

Vivo S19 series specifications (expected)

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are rumored to come with 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays. The standard model might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the Pro model could feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The standard model is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model may include a 5,500mAh battery. Both devices are likely to support 80W fast charging.