Vivo V30e details emerge online, set to launch in India soon

In Short:

Vivo is set to launch the V30e in India soon, with reports suggesting it will have a premium design and slim 3D curved display. The phone is expected to have a 5,500mAh battery and Sony IMX882 rear sensor with OIS. Leaks indicate it will come in Blue Green and Brown Red colors, with a redesigned camera module. The phone may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and run on Android 14.

Vivo V30e Details Surface Online The Vivo V30e could soon be introduced to global markets, including India. Although Vivo has not officially confirmed the phone, details about it have surfaced online. An alleged image showing the phone’s retail box had previously leaked, hinting at its design. Now, a new report has emerged online suggesting some key features of the phone. The device is expected to succeed the Vivo V29e, which was launched in India in August 2023. The Vivo V30e will join the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, unveiled in India in March.

Key Features of Vivo V30e According to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the Vivo V30e is expected to sport a premium design and a slim 3D curved display. It is rumored to be the slimmest phone with a 5,500mAh battery on board. The phone may feature a Sony IMX882 rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support along with an aura light. The Vivo V30e is expected to launch in Blue Green and Brown Red color options. A previous leak also showcased the Brown Red variant. The alleged retail box image of the phone suggested a redesigned camera module, with a large circular design, unlike its supposed Vivo V30 counterparts.

Rumored Specifications An earlier leak hinted that the Vivo V30e could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to run on an Android 14-based operating system.