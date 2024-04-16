Vivo Y200i features leaked, benchmarks on Geekbench

In Short:

Vivo is expected to launch the Y200i later this year, a successor to the Y100i. The phone is spotted on certification sites with expected RAM and storage configurations. It may come with a 6,000mAh battery, 2408 x 1080 display resolution, and be available in three variants. Geekbench listing shows 8GB RAM, Android 14-based UI, and support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo Y200i Expected to Launch as Successor to Vivo Y100i

The Vivo Y200i is anticipated to be unveiled later this year as a follow-up to the Vivo Y100i, which debuted in November last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. While the phone maker has not officially confirmed the existence of the new model, it has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking sites. One such listing has even revealed the design of the handset along with expected RAM and storage configurations and their respective prices.

Design and Certifications

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y200i has recently surfaced on China telecom and 3C certification sites. The design render seen on one of these sites showcases the device in a white color with a marbled pattern. The phone features a large circular camera module on the back and a flat display with slim bezels, a thick chin, and a center-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Specifications

The Vivo Y200i is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery and a display offering a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. It is said to weigh around 199g and measure 165.70mm x 76.00mm x 7.99mm in size. The phone could be offered in three configurations – 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 21,200), 12GB + 256GB at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,300), and 12GB + 512GB at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,500).

Benchmark Details

The report also mentions that the Vivo Y200i appeared on Geekbench with the model number V2354A. It is listed with an octa-core chipset codenamed Parrot paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. The phone is shown to have 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14-based UI. In Geekbench 4.4 tests, the model scored 3,199 and 7,931 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The 3C listing suggests that the phone may support 44W fast charging.