Vivo X100 Ultra, S19, S19 Pro Receive 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch

Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon as the company’s top-of-the-line model in the X100 series of smartphones. The handset has been certified in China, alongside the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. The upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with 24GB of RAM and feature a quad camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

3C Certification Listing

The three handsets were spotted on China’s 3C certification website by MySmartPrice. The presence of these listings indicates that Vivo will introduce these phones in China in the coming months. The Vivo X100 Ultra is listed with the model number V2366GA, while the Vivo S19 Pro and standard Vivo S19 have the model numbers V2362A and V23664A, respectively.

Charger Models

Vivo has listed all three handsets with two charger models — V8073L0A1-CN and V8073L0E0-CN. The specifications on the website reveal that these are 80W chargers, although it is currently unclear whether all models will feature the same charging speed. Gadgets 360 confirmed the presence of these handsets and charger models on the 3C website.

Features of Vivo X100 Ultra

Expected to launch in China next month, the flagship Vivo X100 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM. It is also said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera setup.

Vivo S19 Series

The Vivo S19 series is also expected to make its debut in China soon. The Vivo S19 was spotted on the MIIT certification website with the model number V23664A. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, similar to the one used in the standard Vivo S18 model.