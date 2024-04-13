iQoo Neo 9s Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip in China, MediaTek SoC Globally

In Short:

iQoo is working on a new smartphone, the Neo 9s Pro, which may come with different chipsets for different markets. The Chinese variant could have a Snapdragon processor, while the global variant may have a MediaTek chip. The phone is expected to support fast charging and have other high-end features like a 1.5K OLED screen and a 50-megapixel camera.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro: Dual Chipsets in Development

Reports suggest that iQoo is currently working on the Neo 9s Pro, the latest addition to its Neo series of smartphones. The device may come equipped with two different chipsets, catering to different markets.

Chinese Variant Details

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, launched earlier with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC in China and a Snapdragon chip globally, might see a shift with the Neo 9s Pro. The Chinese variant of the Neo 9s Pro, with model number V299FA, is expected to feature a flagship Snapdragon processor.

International Variant Info

On the contrary, the international variant of the iQoo Neo 9s Pro, also seen with model number V299FA, could be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It is reported to support Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in China, along with wired charging at 120W, and USB PD and PPS charging at 100W.

Upcoming Models

Rumors also suggest the arrival of a new iQoo smartphone, possibly named iQoo Neo 9s, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition, or iQoo Neo 10. This model is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature a 1.5K OLED screen, as well as a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization.

Global Launch Details

If iQoo decides to introduce the Neo 9s Pro in global markets, it may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, as seen in a recent report. This variant, with model number V2339FA, is expected to offer similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart, including 12GB of RAM.

Previous Model Overview

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, launched globally with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, features up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and houses a 5,160mAh battery with 120W charging support.