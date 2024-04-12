ZTE Axon 60 Ultra Launched: Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Specifications

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra Launched with Dual Satellite Connectivity

ZTE has introduced the Axon 60 Ultra in China, the latest addition to the Axon series. This new smartphone from ZTE features dual satellite connectivity, enabling users to make calls and send texts through China’s Tiantong satellite system. The device sports a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The price, variants, and availability details of the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra are currently undisclosed.

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra Specifications

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch OLED display offering a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It houses an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Notably, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra supports dual satellite connectivity, allowing users to make live voice calls and send text messages through the Tiantong satellite system. It also features a dual-system architecture.

On the camera front, the device boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, ZTE has included a 6,000mAh battery in the Axon 60 Ultra with support for 80W wired charging. The device is IP68 water and dust resistant.