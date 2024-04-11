Dell Introduces AI-powered Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus Laptops in India: Exclusive Price Revealed

Many tech enthusiasts and gaming professionals are in for a treat as Dell recently launched its latest consumer laptops, the Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus, in India. These laptops are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, catering to the needs of gamers, professionals, and students.

Raj Kumar Rishi, the Vice President and Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies, India, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge AI-enabled devices that offer enhanced computing experiences. “We’re focused on being the leading consumer PC provider for the AI era with new AI-enabled lineups that are more intuitive, efficient, and adaptable for everyone,” Rishi stated.

The Dell Alienware m16 R2, a standout in the gaming community, comes packed with features to elevate the gaming experience. Powered by Intel Core Ultra H series processors and equipped with Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics, this laptop offers top-notch performance. Dell has made significant advancements with this model, reducing its size by 15% compared to its predecessor, while improving airflow and thermal design.

The laptop also boasts a 240Hz QHD display, ideal for immersive gaming experiences. The starting price for the Alienware m16 R2 is Rs 1,49,999, and it will be available for purchase starting from April 9 on Dell’s official website, as well as leading online and offline retailers.

In addition to the Alienware m16 R2, Dell also unveiled the Inspiron 14 Plus, catering to professionals and students looking for powerful computing solutions. With AI capabilities and Intel Core Ultra processors, the Inspiron 14 Plus offers versatility and efficiency. This model is designed to meet the demands of modern users who require seamless performance for work and entertainment purposes.

Overall, Dell’s latest lineup of AI-powered laptops showcases the brand’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric design. By incorporating advanced technologies such as AI and Intel Core Ultra processors, Dell aims to elevate the computing experience for a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals.

Source: Dell