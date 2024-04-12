Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India Reduced: Check Out the New Cost

In Short:

Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy A34 5G by over Rs. 6,000 in India, making it more affordable. The smartphone comes with features like a 50-megapixel primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 24,499, down from Rs. 30,999. Additional bank and payment offers make it even more budget-friendly.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price in India has recently been reduced by more than Rs. 6,000. This 5G smartphone, launched in March last year alongside the Galaxy A54 5G, is now available for purchase at a lower price. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and boasts a 5,000mAh battery. It also features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Price Reduction and Offers

Currently, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Galaxy A34 5G is listed on the Samsung India website for Rs. 24,499, down from its original price of Rs. 30,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 26,499, reduced from Rs. 32,999.

Buyers can benefit from various payment options, such as no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,073 per month and standard EMI starting at Rs. 1,187. Samsung is also offering discounts on bulk purchases and payments made through Samsung Axis bank credit cards. Additionally, exchange offers and other payment options are available to further reduce the cost.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the Galaxy A34 5G, resulting in an effective starting price of Rs. 27,499.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display featuring full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and vision booster support for better visibility in sunlight. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy A34 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor for macro shots. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has an IP67-certified build.