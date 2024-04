In Short:

Enhanced by AI: Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are Perfect for Today's Creator

The new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones have been improved with AI technology to cater to content creators. These devices are designed to meet the needs of modern creators, offering advanced features for capturing and editing content. The AI enhancement in these phones makes them ideal for creating high-quality videos, photos, and other media.