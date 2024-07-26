Centre collects Rs 1,000 crore from Jio, Airtel, Vi

The Department of Telecommunications in New Delhi has collected over Rs 1000 crore from private telecom operators – Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio – for the airwaves they bought in the recent 5G spectrum auction. Airtel paid Rs 595 crore, Vi paid Rs 315 crore, and Jio paid Rs 95.72 crore. The telcos opted to pay in instalments and the government collected a total of Rs 11,340.78 crore from the auction.

Telecom Operators Pay Over Rs 1000 Crore for 5G Spectrum Auction

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has received over Rs 1000 crore from the three private telecom operators – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio – as they paid their first installment for the airwaves acquired in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

Payment Breakdown

Airtel paid around Rs 595 crore, Vi paid Rs 315 crore, and Reliance Jio contributed Rs 95.72 crore. Airtel and Vi’s payments were slightly lower as they had earlier paid interim amounts for spectrum usage.

DoT gave telcos two payment options on July 16 – full payment or in 20 equal annual installments. All three telcos opted for installments due to similar interest rates.

Spectrum Allocation Process

With payments made, DoT will now allocate frequencies. Airtel and Vi have renewed their existing airwaves, while new airwaves purchased will be allocated within 30 days.

5G Spectrum Sale Details

In the recent 5G auction, Airtel bought 97 MHz worth Rs 6,856.76 crore, Vi acquired 30 MHz for Rs 3,510.40 crore, and Reliance Jio bought 5G airwaves worth Rs 973.62 crore.

The government collected Rs 11,340.78 crore from the auction, with telcos mainly focusing on renewing permits in expiring circles.

Unlike the first 5G auction, telcos did not bid for C-band, high-band, sub-GHz 800 MHz spectrum, or 2300 MHz band due to sufficient existing 5G airwaves.