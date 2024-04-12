Infinix Note 40 Pro+ and Note 40 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs

Infinix launched the Note 40 Pro+ and Note 40 Pro in India, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, Cheetah X1 power management chip, curved AMOLED display, and triple rear camera setup. Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, while Pro+ has a 4,600mAh battery with 100W charger. Priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively, they are available on Flipkart with early bird offers.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Launched in India

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in India on Friday (April 12). These mid-range handsets from Infinix come with the in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and offer three dynamic charging modes. Featuring a curved AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, while the Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and 100W charger. Both models were previously launched in select global markets in March.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Price and Availability in India

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colours. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version in Vintage Green and Titan Golden shades. Both phones are currently on sale on Flipkart.

Customers purchasing the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models now can avail a free MagKit worth Rs. 4,999 as part of the early bird offer. This kit includes an Infinix MagPower power bank with a 3,020mAh battery valued at Rs. 3,999 and an Infinix MagCase worth Rs. 1,000 with a vegan leather finish. Additionally, Infinix is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for payments made via HDFC and SBI credit cards.

Key Features of Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G operate on XOS 14 based on Android 14, guaranteeing 3 years of security patches and two Android upgrades. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, the phones also offer VC Cooling Technology 2.0 for thermal management.

Drawing attention to their camera setup, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series features a 108-megapixel main sensor, OIS support, and a 32-megapixel front camera. They are equipped with dual speakers certified by JBL for 360-degree symmetrical sound and boast an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC support, and an IR remote feature.

In terms of battery technology, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G houses a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging and three charging modes – Hyper, Smart, and Low-temp. In addition, Infinix has introduced a 15W Mag Pad compatible with Qi and EPP standards alongside the new handsets.

Watch the video below for more information:

