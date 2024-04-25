Apple iPhone 15 price slashed in India on Flipkart: New reduced cost revealed

The price of the Apple iPhone 15 in India has been reduced on Flipkart, now available for Rs. 65,999 for the 128GB model, a discount of Rs. 13,900 from the launch price. Additional discounts are available, bringing the price down to Rs. 65,098. The iPhone 15 features Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, a dual rear camera setup, and runs on iOS 17. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Apple iPhone 15 Price Drop on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 15 price in India has been temporarily reduced, and customers can now purchase the latest iPhone model at a discounted price on Flipkart. Currently, customers looking to buy the base iPhone 15 model with 128GB of storage can take advantage of a cashback offer that lowers the price of the handset by Rs. 13,900. The iPhone 15, which was launched in global markets including India last year, is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip and features a dual rear camera setup.

Discounted Price on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 15 price in India on Flipkart is now set at Rs. 65,999 for the 128GB storage model, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. This means the phone is currently Rs. 13,900 cheaper without the need for specific bank cards. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 6,000 cashback on select credit cards when purchasing the phone on Amazon.

iPhone 15 discount via Flipkart

When adding the iPhone 15 to your cart on Flipkart, an additional ‘Secured Packaging Fee’ of Rs. 99 is automatically included. However, customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount on Google Pay UPI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs. 65,098. Flipkart had previously offered a similar discount on the handset in February.

Specifications of iPhone 15

Launched alongside three other models last year, the iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17 and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple’s Ceramic Shield protection. It is powered by the A16 Bionic chip and boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Teardowns have revealed it has 6GB of RAM and a 3,349mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.