Oppo K12 released with 5,500mAh Battery and 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging: Price and Specs

The Oppo K12 was launched in China on Wednesday, April 24. This latest smartphone boasts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It features a centred hole-punch AMOLED display and dual rear cameras. The Oppo K12 will be available in three different RAM and storage configurations and is set to go on sale in China later this month. Interestingly, it seems to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, recently unveiled in India.

Oppo K12 Price and Availability

In China, the Oppo K12 is priced at CNY 1,799 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, roughly equivalent to Rs. 20,700. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 1,999 and CNY 2,499, approximately Rs. 23,000 and Rs. 28,700 respectively.

The phone is currently available for pre-order through the Oppo China store and will officially go on sale starting April 29. It is offered in Qingyun and Starry Night color options.

Oppo K12 Specifications and Features

The Oppo K12 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with impressive features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. Under the hood, it is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 720 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, expandable to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

For photography enthusiasts, the Oppo K12 features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for ultra-wide shots. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Oppo K12 measures 162.5mm x 75.3mm x 8.4mm and weighs 186g.