New renders of Oppo Reno 12 and 12 Pro revealed ahead of launch, showcasing three color choices.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is scheduled to be officially unveiled on May 23, and Oppo is teasing its design on Weibo. Just a week before the launch, additional renders of the Oppo Reno 12 lineup have surfaced online. These renders showcase the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro from various angles in three different color options. Both devices feature a similar design with hole-punch displays and triple rear cameras.

Additional Renders Revealed

Well-known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared alleged renders of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The renders display the phones in three color options. The standard model is depicted in black, pink, and silver hues, while the Pro model is shown in black, pink, and purple shades.

The Oppo Reno 12 flaunts a gradient pink shade, while the Reno 12 Pro appears to have a matte finish pink. Although there are subtle differences in finishes, both phones look nearly identical. They feature hole-punch displays, slightly curved corners, narrow bezels, and triple rear camera units. The large rectangular camera module includes an “AI Camera System” inscription.

Upcoming Launch Details

Oppo had earlier announced that the Reno 12 series will debut in China on May 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). According to previous leaks, the smartphones will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. They are also rumored to sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Reno 12 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro variant might run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The Pro model could feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.