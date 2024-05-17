42.9 C
Infinix GT Book India Price and Specifications Teased for May 21 Launch

Futuristic gaming laptop with illuminated keyboard and unique design.

In Short:

Infinix will launch the GT Book laptop in India on May 21, alongside the GT 20 Pro smartphone. The laptop will have a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, priced under Rs. 65,000. It features a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, customizable RGB LED array, and ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system. The GT Book will be part of the Infinix GT Verse gaming ecosystem, along with new earbuds, a gaming mouse, and a cooling fan.

Infinix is set to launch its new GT Book laptop in India on May 21, alongside the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone. The company, a subsidiary of Transsion group, has been teasing these new products on social media. The upcoming laptop will feature a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, with a cyber mecha design similar to the GT series smartphones.

Pricing and Features

Infinix announced that the GT Book will be priced under Rs. 65,000 and will come with a metal body and cyber mecha design. It will also have customizable RGB LED lighting on the back. The laptop features a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be available in three different configurations.

Specifications

The GT Book can be configured with different processor and GPU options, including the Intel Core i9-13900H with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, Intel Core i5 13th Gen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, and Intel Core i5 12th Gen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. It also includes an ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system, a 70Wh battery, and weighs 1.99 kilograms.

Connectivity and Availability

The laptop will come in Mecha Silver and Mecha Gray colors and will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity, dual speakers with DTS audio, and a glass touchpad. It will be available in 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X RAM options with Windows 11 Home.

The Infinix GT Book is part of the Infinix GT Verse gaming ecosystem and will be launched alongside the Infinix GT 20 Pro. The company plans to introduce new earbuds, a gaming mouse, and a cooling fan under the GT Verse series.

