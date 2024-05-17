Redmi Note 13R launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,030mAh Battery: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13R in China, replacing last year’s Redmi Note 12R. The phone comes in three colours and five RAM/storage options, featuring a 6.79-inch display and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It has a 50MP dual rear camera, HyperOS, and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Prices range from CNY 1,399 to CNY 2,199. The phone is available in China in three colours.

The Redmi Note 13R has been introduced in China as the successor to the Redmi Note 12R from last year. This new phone in the Note series comes in three color options and offers five different configurations for RAM and storage. It features a 6.79-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The Redmi Note 13R runs on HyperOS and comes with a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13R Price and Availability

The starting price of the Redmi Note 13R is CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The pricing for other variants are as follows: 8GB + 128GB – CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 19,000), 8GB + 256GB – CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 21,000), 12GB + 256GB – CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000), and 12GB + 512GB – CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 25,000). The Redmi Note 13R is currently available for purchase in China in three color options.

Redmi Note 13R Specifications

The Redmi Note 13R is a dual SIM phone running on HyperOS. It features a 6.79-inch display with a resolution of 1,080×2,460 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Redmi Note 13R sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 13R include Bluetooth, Glonass, Galileo, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The phone also comes with various sensors including ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, virtual gyroscope, and an infrared blaster. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

The Redmi Note 13R houses a 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has dimensions of 168×76.28×8.32mm and weighs 205 grams.