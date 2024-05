Tecno launches Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G in India: Selfie Cameras, Price, Specs

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series has been launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity chips and HiOS 14. The Camon 30 5G has 3 rear 50-megapixel cameras, while both models have a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 70W charging. Prices start at Rs. 22,999 for the Camon 30 5G and Rs. 39,999 for the Premier 5G. Both phones will be available on May 23.

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series — comprising the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G — was launched in India on Saturday. The latest handsets from the company are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chips, and run on HiOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Premier model is equipped with three 50-megapixel rear cameras, while both the handsets feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones in the Camon 30 series pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired charging.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India

Tecno Camon 30 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the handset will also be sold in a 12GB+256GB memory variant that is priced at Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the Camon 30 Premier 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, for the sole 12GB+512GB storage model.

Both smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting on May 23. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount on the Tecno Camon 30 5 and Camon 30 Premier 5G, according to the company.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications

Both the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 5G are dual-SIM smartphones that run on Android 14-based HiOS 14. The standard model sports a 6.78-inch (1,080×2,436 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. Meanwhile, the Premier model has a 6.77-inch (1,264×2,7800 pixels) 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen that also refreshes at 120Hz, and features a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.

For photos and videos, both handsets in the Camon 30 5G series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. While the standard model has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

You get 256GB of storage on the Tecno Camon 30 5G, while the Camon 30 Premier 5G offers double the amount of storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. The phones are equipped with an IR blaster to control compatible appliances and electronics, while an in-display fingerprint scanner brings support for biometric authentication.