Report: iPhone 17 Slim to Debut as Priciest Model in Series, Featuring Updated Design

Apple could potentially be launching an iPhone 17 Slim model in 2025, as per a recent report. This new model could replace one of the current iPhone models and be the most expensive in the lineup. The rumored design includes a centre-aligned rear camera module and an aluminum body. However, it is still uncertain whether this model will replace the ‘Plus’ version in the lineup.

Apple Reportedly Planning to Introduce iPhone 17 Slim in 2025

According to a report, Apple is rumored to be working on launching a new addition to its smartphone lineup next year, potentially replacing one of the existing models. The Cupertino-based company has been releasing four models in recent years, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it is speculated that Apple is planning to introduce a new ‘Slim’ model that could potentially be more expensive than its current flagship phone.

Details of the Rumored iPhone 17 Slim

The Information, citing unnamed sources, reports that the rumored iPhone 17 Slim is expected to be the most expensive model in Apple’s 2025 lineup, surpassing the price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The handset is also rumored to come with a refreshed design, featuring a centre-aligned rear camera module and an aluminum body. Additionally, Apple is said to be working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone 17 Slim is rumored to sport a 6.6-inch screen, making it larger than the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple’s recent iPhone models have maintained a similar design since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017.

Possible Launch Timeline

While these rumors are circulating, it’s important to note that Apple has yet to officially announce this year’s iPhone 16 series, expected to debut in the second half of 2024. Given this timeline, it is possible that the iPhone 17 series, including the rumored iPhone 17 Slim, will likely be announced in 2025.