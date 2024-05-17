Samsung Galaxy M35 Design and Color Options Leaked, Similar to Galaxy A35

Tipster Evan Blass leaked the design of Samsung Galaxy M35, showing a triple rear camera setup and hole punch selfie camera cutout. The handset has thick bezels and comes in grey, light blue, and dark blue color options. It resembles Galaxy A35 but with differences in button placement and SIM tray location. The phone is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery and run on Android 14. Launch details are awaited.

Samsung Galaxy M35 Design Leaked Ahead of Launch

The design of the Samsung Galaxy M35 has been leaked by tipster Evan Blass, ahead of the smartphone’s launch in India. The handset is expected to come in three colour options and closely resemble another Galaxy A series smartphone launched earlier this year.

Design Details

The leaked images show that the Galaxy M35 will feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The design of the phone also includes a hole punch selfie camera cutout and thick bezels on all four edges.

Resemblance to Galaxy A35

The leaked images suggest that the Galaxy M35 will bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy A35 handset launched in India in March. The differences between the two models include the lack of a ‘key island’ for the volume and power buttons, as well as the location of the SIM tray.

Expected Specifications

While Samsung has not revealed the specifications of the Galaxy M35, the tipster has mentioned that it will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, larger than the Galaxy A35’s 5,000mAh battery. It is also rumored to have a 6.6-inch display and run on an Exynos 1380 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

We can expect more details about the Galaxy M35 to be revealed in the coming days or weeks before the official launch by Samsung.