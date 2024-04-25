iQoo Z9 Turbo, Z9, Z9x: New Phones with 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoCs – Price, Specs

In Short:

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo launched three new smartphones – iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x in China. These phones come with a 50-megapixel camera, Snapdragon chipsets, and 6,000mAh batteries. iQoo Z9 Turbo and Z9 have 144Hz displays, while Z9x has a 120Hz display. Prices start at CNY 1,299. They feature fast charging, multiple color options, and advanced features like facial recognition and in-display fingerprint sensors.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x Launched in China The iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x were officially launched in China on Wednesday (April 24). These new Z-series smartphones by Vivo sub-brand come in multiple color options with a notable 50-megapixel rear camera sensor and are powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 offer a larger 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate, while the iQoo Z9x comes with a slightly smaller 6.72-inch display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones come equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh battery capacity. The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 support 80W fast charging, while the iQoo Z9x provides 44W fast charging support.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Pricing The price of the iQoo Z9 Turbo starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+256GB model. The pricing for other configurations are as follows: 16GB+256GB: CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000)

12GB+512GB: CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,120)

16GB+512GB: CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000) The iQoo Z9 starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB+128GB model. Here are the prices for other variants: 8GB+256GB: CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700)

12GB+256GB: CNY 1,799 (Rs. 20,000)

12GB+512GB: CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) The iQoo Z9x is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB+128GB version.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 Specifications The iQoo Z9 Turbo and iQoo Z9 run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the iQoo Z9 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Both phones offer impressive camera setups and connectivity options. The iQoo Z9 Turbo prides itself on a 50-megapixel sensor and 80W fast charging support.