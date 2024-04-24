Xiaomi to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone before OnePlus, iQoo

In Short:

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in October 2023, with the Xiaomi 14 series being the first to feature it. The next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is set for release in Q4 2024, with Xiaomi expected to be the first to launch phones powered by it. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are rumored to be the first devices with the new chipset, followed by OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13.

Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Leak In October 2023, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with Xiaomi 14 series being the first to feature this powerful chipset clocked at 3.3GHz. Now, the company’s upcoming chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, is set to be released in the last quarter of 2024. A recent leak suggests that Xiaomi will once again be the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, with the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro likely to be the pioneers for this new chipset.

Xiaomi Leading the Charge Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that Xiaomi has secured “exclusive first launch rights” for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This means that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are expected to debut with this cutting-edge mobile platform. Following Xiaomi, the OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 could be the next in line to introduce smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Technology Advancements The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is anticipated to utilize TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process, boasting a custom Oryon CPU and Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7900 connectivity system. Apart from Xiaomi, other flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and Asus Zenfone 11 are also likely to adopt this high-end chipset.