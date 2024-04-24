HMD Pulse Series with Unisoc T606 Chip Launched: Price, Specs

HMD launched the Pulse Pro, Pulse+ and Pulse smartphones, the first with its branding, all running Android 14. Priced below EUR 200, they are easy to repair and promised two Android OS upgrades. Featuring a Unisoc processor, 6.65-inch screen, and 50MP camera, all models are available in different colors. They offer 5,000mAh battery, 3 years of security updates, and are now available in Europe.

The latest addition to the smartphone market is the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched on Wednesday along with the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse. These are the first smartphones to bear the branding of the Finnish company. Priced under EUR 200 (approximately Rs. 17,800), HMD Global claims that these phones are easy to repair using iFixit’s self-repair kits. All three handsets come with Android 14 out-of-the-box and a promise of two major Android OS upgrades. They are all powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and feature a 6.65-inch LCD screen with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ price, availability

The HMD Pulse Pro is priced at EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000) and is available in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colours. The HMD Pulse+ costs EUR 160 (approximately Rs. 14,240) and comes in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue colours.

On the other hand, the HMD Pulse — the most affordable model in the series — is priced at EUR 140 (around Rs. 12,460) and is offered in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black options. All three handsets can now be purchased in Europe through HMD.com.

HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ specifications

All three models in the HMD Pulse series come with Android 14 and are set to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security updates. They feature a 6.65-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are equipped with an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chip, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The HMD Pulse Pro boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The primary cameras on the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse are also impressive, with the former having a 50-megapixel camera and the latter a 13-megapixel shooter. Both phones feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

All three models offer up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a Micro SD card slot. They support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS connectivity, and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor.

The HMD Pulse series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 59 hours of battery life. The HMD Pulse Pro can be charged at 20W, while the others support 10W charging. All three handsets feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner located on the power button for biometric authentication.