Xiaomi India teases launch of first Civi Series phone in the country

In Short:

Xiaomi India teases a new smartphone launch with a “Cinematic Vision” theme, likely hinting at the Civi series. The Civi 4 Pro, launched in China in March 2024, may debut in India as Xiaomi 14 SE. The teaser video takes a jab at Apple’s recent ad. Xiaomi India plans to introduce a smartphone in the Rs. 50,000 range, a segment where they currently do not have a presence.

Xiaomi India has released a teaser video on social media platforms, suggesting an upcoming launch of a new smartphone. The teaser highlighted “Cinematic Vision”, with the letters ‘Ci’ and ‘Vi’ marked in red, hinting at the Civi series. The Civi lineup has not yet been introduced in India, with the Civi 4 Pro being the latest handset in the series, launched in China in March 2024. Reports speculate that the Civi 4 Pro may debut in India as Xiaomi 14 SE.

In a 24-second video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Xiaomi India took a playful jab at Apple’s recent ‘Crush’ ad, where a hydraulic press crushes various items to reveal the new M4-powered iPad Pro. Xiaomi’s video shows a similar scenario, but instead of revealing a product, it displays the “Cinematic Vision” text followed by a “coming soon” message. Speculations suggest that this teaser is for a Civi series smartphone.

Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India, confirmed plans to introduce a smartphone in the Rs. 50,000 range, as the brand currently does not have a device in this segment in India. Sharma expressed the goal of offering a quality device in this price range, stating, “I don’t think there is anyone who does a great Rs. 50,000 smartphone. And this is where we actually wanted to do the whole Xiaomi thing that we normally do and see if we can bring in a device that does justice.”